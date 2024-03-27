LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’

Brendan Paul, a Northeast Ohio resident, has been accused by the federal government of being rapper Diddy’s “drug mule”.

Paul, 25, lists Shaker Heights as his hometown on his social media profile. According to a recent report by the New York Post, Paul currently lives with his parents in Chagrin Falls.

His Facebook bio also states that he went to Hawken High School.

From FOX 8:

In the 73-page lawsuit filed last month in federal court, Brendan Paul, 25, is named as someone who “Works as Mr. Combs Mule. He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs Drugs, and Guns.”

Paul is also accused in the lawsuit of “ensuring payment to sex workers in cash.”

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, recently had his Miami and Los Angeles homes simultaneously raided by federal agents. About 24 hours later Diddy made more news by finalizing his sale of Revolt TV to an anonymous buyer.

Paul was named in the lawsuit against Diddy 17 times. He was arrested Monday, around the same time Diddy’s homes were being run through by federal authorities.

According to multiple reports, federal agents found illegal drugs in Paul’s bag after intercepting Diddy’s private plane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report CLICK HERE.

Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com