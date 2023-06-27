Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some murder cases aren’t as cut-and-dried as “you did the crime, you do the time.” From the accused party’s intent behind murder to recalibrating the entire investigation in the event that exonerating evidence is discovered, it goes without saying that, well, killing can get a little complicated.

Take a recent Chicago shooting that occurred last week for example, where a mother and her 14-year-old son were both facing murder charges after a 32-year-old man was gunned down following a verbal dispute they had at a hot dog stand on the South Side.

However, it appears that the murdering mother/son duo are now off the hook after prosecutors shockingly decided to drop all charges following the introduction of “emerging evidence.”

The initial account of events and disturbing video captured of the altercation itself (seen above) all pointed to signs of premeditated murder. From the alleged text that 35-year-old Carlishia Hood sent her teen son with instructions to bring the gun in the restaurant to reports that now-deceased Jeremy Brown was repeatedly shot in the back while trying to flee, many would consider this to be an open-and-shut case. Things didn’t exactly go as expected though.

More on this mouth-dropping legal decision below, via The Chicago Sun-Times:

“Carlishia Hood, 35, appeared in court Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Hood held on $3 million bail.

Hood’s next court date had been set for next month, but prosecutors scheduled a hearing Monday, when they announced they were dropping all charges. They later announced that murder chargers against the teen have also been dismissed.

‘In light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County state’s attorney’s office has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son,’ the office said in a statement.

‘Based upon the facts, evidence and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,’ it added.”

Illinois was the last U.S. state to legalize the concealed carry of arms, but the person must be over 21 with proper identification, training certification and zero convictions within the past five years. According to prosecutors, Hood has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, a carry permit and no previous criminal record. Still, with details that state she “told her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him” and also is “accused of telling her son to then shoot Brown’s girlfriend and of trying to take the gun from her son,” it baffles even our minds how she was able to get herself and the kid off scot-free even with playing the self defense angle.

It’s also worth asking yourself: what lengths would you go to in order to protect your mom?

Was justice served in this shooting death case out of Chicago? Let us know your thoughts, and see what others had to say on social media below:

