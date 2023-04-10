Steelyard Walmart Shooting Leaves 2 Injured

A Sunday night shooting in the parking lot of the Steelyard Walmart left two people injured. They’re both in critical condition at a MetroHealth hospital.
One victim reportedly appears to be about 25, while the other victim’s age is unknown.
FOX 8 reports that the shooting “originally occurred” in the parking lot, but that authorities weren’t notified until later. So they didn’t reach the victims until they were already on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland.
There isn’t much more information at this time.
From FOX 8:
Upon arrival, police found one of the males, whom they believe to be 25, with gunshot wounds in his chest and arm, while the other, whose age is unknown, had wounds to the ear and ribs and both were taken to the hospital.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
