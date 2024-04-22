Stephen A. Smith Dragged On X For Defending Donald Trump’s Claims of “Black People Relating To Him”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now, social media is telling him to stay off the weeeeeeed after comments that many have deemed BLASPHEMOUS, claiming Donald Trump was correct to claim that Black people relate to him because he is “being discriminated against” in court.

Stephen A. Smith is catching serious and well-deserved heat on X, formerly Twitter, after he went on his friend Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday to lend his unwanted “expertise” on the current state of the 2024 Presidential race.

In February, Trump made some egregious claims while speaking at a gala organized by the Black Conservative Federation, boasting about his criminal indictments.

“And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time!” Trump stupidly said. “A lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Two months later, Smith is now defending Trump’s comments and also expressing outrage over all of the trails the former disgraced President is currently embroiled in.

Per Awful Announcing:

“Dare I say something that might– will probably be termed the most uncomfortable thing that I’ve ever had to articulate out of my mouth from a political perspective.” Smith said on Hannity. “But I gotta tell you something. As much as people may have been abhorred by Donald Trump’s statement weeks ago talking about how Black folks, he’s hearing that Black folks find him relatable because of what he is going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through, he wasn’t lying! He was telling the truth.

“When you see the law, law enforcement, the court system, and everything else being exercised against him, it is something that Black folks throughout this nation can relate to with some of our historic, iconic figures. We’ve seen that happen throughout society.

“So, no matter what race, what ethnicity you may emanate from, we relate to you when you’re suffering like that, cause we know we have. And that’s what he articulated. As unpopular as it was, as much as we didn’t like to hear it, it’s the truth. And there’s no way around it. Those are all contributing factors to the state of affairs with the slippage that appears to be taking fold when it comes to President Biden, unfortunately.”

Social Media Drags Stephen A. Smith

The clip immediately went viral, with X users dragging the sports analyst for filth for his comments.

“You don’t ALWAYS have to play the expert. On everything. You just don’t. Going on Fox News and supporting Trump doesn’t make you sound grand and openminded. It makes you sound uninformed and oddly anxious to please,” American sportswriter Jeff Pearlman said.

The official X account for the NAACP wrote, “Relatable!?! Show of hands: Anyone in your Black family have 88 felony charges pending, filed for bankruptcy 6x, made an attempt to overthrow a presidential election and our democracy, and still have the ability to fall asleep in court and dream of being POTUS? #BLASPHEMOUS.”

Of course, Smith hopped on his podcast to clap back at the people calling him out and essentially doubled down on his initial comments.

This definitely is a case of being loud and wrong.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Stephen A. Smith Dragged On X For Defending Donald Trump’s Claims of “Black People Relating To Him” was originally published on cassiuslife.com