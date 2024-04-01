Video Shows Former NFL Star Vince Young Getting Knocked Out During Texas Bar Brawl

According to TMZ Sports, the mele occurred inside Tokyo Joe’s Shot Bar in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 4, when Young, who can be seen on camera wearing a white cap, black shirt and black shorts, and another man were arguing with another group of patrons when things escalated from words to physical attacks, which results in Young eventually getting laid out.

Let’s go to TMZ for the play-by-play:

Unclear what was said — but the former Heisman Trophy runner-up can be seen pushing several men after exchanging words. Then, things get violent. The footage shows one man appearing to slam his drink in another man’s face. Seconds later, the same man can be seen throwing an elbow that connects flush. The brawl then spills over to the other side of the bar — where more punches are thrown. Just when it looks like things are beginning to calm down … Young gets blasted with a huge haymaker that sends him crashing to the floor. The ex-NFL star stayed on the ground for a few moments — although he did eventually get up.

According to officials with the Houston Police Department, which confirmed that it was Young who was sprawled out on the floor after being hit with the drink and elbow, the bar’s owner told them the confrontation began with a contentious discussion about race, though it hasn’t been confirmed what the exact nature of the discussion was. (Considering what happened after the argument, it would be easy for one to speculate that racial slurs were flying around as much as glasses and fists, but who knows?)

In the end, no arrests were made. The bar owner simply asked the brawlers to leave the establishment and reportedly does not wish to press any charges.

Be safe out there, y’all, and remember a night out does not need to result in a trip to the hospital or worse. Choose peace!

See how social media’s reacting to the knockout below.