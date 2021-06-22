LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The BeyHive is busy this morning with attacking Trick Daddy when a recent clip surfaced of the rapper dragging Beyonce’. It is unclear what the initial conversation was about but the clip allegedly surfaced from a Clubhouse room where the Miami rapper can be heard saying that Beyonce’ can’t sing or write.

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others in the room also agreed and he moved on to critique her husband Jay-Z.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Hear the clip below.

HotNewHipHop reports that Trick added that “New York needed a hero after Biggie died and so, people handed the title over to Jay.” Of course, these comments woke up Beyonce’s super dedicated fan base and they’re slandering the rapper on social media.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out these reactions to Trick Daddy’s comments about the Queen below.

SEE: Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

SEE: Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine Bust

SEE: Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Whew Chile: The BeyHive Attacks Trick Daddy For Saying Beyonce’ Can’t Sing [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com