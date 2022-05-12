LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

This story was originally reported by Fox 8.

Dennis Hill, head of security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, was recently arrested for drunk driving. This was the second time. This most recent arrest has resulted in charges by the Solon police department.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Via Fox 8:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the head of security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has been placed on leave following his second arrest for drunk driving.

Earlier this week, the I-Team revealed a police body camera video showing the latest traffic stop and arrest of Dennis Hill.

Initially, the school district issued a statement that said, Chief Hill was still “performing all duties within his job description without impediment.”

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Black Women Need Their Own champion In Senate

These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

CMSD’s Head of Security Arrested Again, On Leave

WATCH: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas

Dr. Ian Smith Talks Shifting Your Lifestyle & Being Plant Forward In New Book ‘Plant Power’ [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million Because Tyrese Leaked Beats-Apple Deal [WATCH]

Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Anti-Communism Learning

Cleveland Gaurdians Manager Terry Francona Tests Positive for Covid

Phoenix Man Arrested In Connection With Black Woman Killed On Bus

Queen Latifah Announces Her Return To The CoverGirl Family

Black Judge Nominated To Chair U.S. Sentencing Commission

CMSD’s Head of Security Arrested Again, On Leave was originally published on wzakcleveland.com