LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have just revealed brand new uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

The Cavs Nike Collection includes three colors and a brand new logo. Their unveiling on Instagram included an image of the new jerseys, and in a separate post Shaker Heights native Kid Cudi modeled the new attire as well.

VIA | FOX 8

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” said Cavaliers Creative Director and internationally renowned contemporary artist Daniel Arsham “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

Finish this story [here]

How do you feel about the Cavs new digs? Will you be grabbing one for the upcoming NBA season?!

Click one of the emojis below to let us know how you feel!

Cleveland Cavaliers Reveal New Uniforms was originally published on wzakcleveland.com