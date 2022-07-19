Cleveland Won’t Prosecute Abortions Says Mayor Justin Bibb

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This story was originally published by FOX 8.

Several weeks ago the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal abortion protection. As restrictions on abortion rights tighten around the country, Cleveland Mayor Bibb said in a statement Monday that women who seek abortions in Cleveland can do so without fear of prosecution.

In his press release Mayor Bibb said, “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the dangerous restrictions on abortion that have followed, the City is committed to protecting residents’ ability to seek the reproductive health care options that they choose for themselves.”

That decision has been met with opposition, however. Particularly from Ohio Right to Life, which claims that the Mayor’s statement and protection plans directly violate the Ohio Revised Code.

“They’re violating state law and there will be litigation and lawsuits and they’re going to lose,” said Mike Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life.

1. Non-Prosecution

Chief Prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan, in collaboration with Law Director Mark Griffin, have pledged that no City attorney will prosecute, refer for prosecution, or otherwise participate in charging any abortion-related crimes.

How do you feel about the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Do you trust Mayor Bibb to be able to follow through on his promises of protection?

