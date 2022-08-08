Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shaun King, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday.

King also served in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Clinic Police Department as well.

Per the Facebook post by the East Cleveland Police Department:

“It is with a heavy heart that we make this post. We were notified this morning (Sunday) that former East Cleveland Police officer Shaun Thomas was tragically involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in the state of Maryland around 9 am.”

You can see the statement from East Cleveland police [here].

This story was originally reported by FOX 8. You can read their post [here].

