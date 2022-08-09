LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

While lightning strikes are rare, they do indeed happen. Perhaps even more often than you’d expect.

According to lightningsafety.com, a house being struck by lightning during the storm is just about 1 and 200. The likelihood of a person being struck by lightning is far less probable, as statistics determine that that likelihood is all the way down to 1 and 1.9 million.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Unfortunately for a family in Westlake, Ohio, last night the 1 and 200 probability came to fruition.

The story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Keep scrolling for the video.

VIA | FOX 8

Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.

The fire happened at a home on Cornerstone.

Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment

Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

‘My Beautiful Home’: Donald Trump Whines After The FBI Raided His Mar-a-Lago Resort

Fetty Wap Arrested, Bond Revoked, After Threatening Man on Facetime

PUMA And Baby Phat Collaborate On A Sporty-Glam Collection

Serena Williams Announces Tennis Retirement In Latest Vogue Cover Story

Westlake House Fire Likely Caused by Lightning [Video]

NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field

GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?

Alabama Police Department Disbanded After Police Officer Sends Racist Text Message

Ludacris Is Launching His Own Doll To Accompany His Children’s Netflix Series, Karma’s World

Westlake House Fire Likely Caused by Lightning [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com