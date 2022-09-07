Euclid: Mom Smokes Weed in Car While Unlicensed Teenager Drives

Parents teaching their children how to drive is one thing. Doing so while smoking weed is probably not the best idea.
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
“Due to the marijuana and the no driver’s license, it made for a troubling incident,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.
Police stopped the vehicle the teen was driving around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Hawthorne Drive for a traffic violation.
