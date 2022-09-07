Euclid: Mom Smokes Weed in Car While Unlicensed Teenager Drives

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Parents teaching their children how to drive is one thing. Doing so while smoking weed is probably not the best idea.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.

“Due to the marijuana and the no driver’s license, it made for a troubling incident,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Police stopped the vehicle the teen was driving around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Hawthorne Drive for a traffic violation.

