Bay Village Nursing Assistant Caught Stealing Money From Elderly Patients

It’s a cold world.

A nurse in Bay Village, Ohio has been charged with a combination of crimes against elderly patients, including theft to money laundering.

According to Bay Village police, 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson was arrested after several reports that items were missing from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare.

A police report states that Vinson had been working as a contracted certified nursing assistant at the facility.

The case went before a Cuyahoga Grand Jury back on Aug. 24.

