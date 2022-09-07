LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s a cold world.

A nurse in Bay Village, Ohio has been charged with a combination of crimes against elderly patients, including theft to money laundering.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

According to Bay Village police, 21-year-old Ladasia Vinson was arrested after several reports that items were missing from residents’ rooms at O’Neill Healthcare.

A police report states that Vinson had been working as a contracted certified nursing assistant at the facility.

The case went before a Cuyahoga Grand Jury back on Aug. 24.

Bay Village Nursing Assistant Caught Stealing Money From Elderly Patients was originally published on wzakcleveland.com