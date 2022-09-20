Browns Fan Who Threw Bottle at Jimmy Haslam Charged With Assault [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Browns fan who wasn’t upset about the debacle against the New York Jets on Sunday. Cleveland lost 31-30, after having a two-score lead with under two minutes remaining.

But that doesn’t excuse his behavior.

After the game, a fan threw a bottle at Browns team owner Jimmy Haslam. That idiot has now been charged with assault, and the Browns plan on banning them for life. Rightfully so.

The Browns said in a statement:

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the team said in a statement. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The Cleveland Browns confirmed to FOX 8 News that a bottle was thrown at team owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday’s harrowing game against the New York Jets.

The bottle reportedly came from a fan and the Browns have identified the individual and plan to ban them.

It’s no secret that going down to First Energy Stadium to watch the Browns can be a wild ride. Drunken fans are everywhere, and if the team doesn’t perform – like they didn’t on Sunday – then tempers can flare and dumb drunks will do dumb drunken things. Here’s to hoping that the person who’s been identified here is never able to come to the stadium again.

