Shaker Hts Man, 19, Sexually Assaults Senior Citizen in South Euclid

A 19-year-old man from Shaker Heights has been arrested for sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman in South Euclid. The attack took place near Bexley Park.

Euclid Heights police arrested Eric Robinson Monday evening. They claim to have been looking for him for months.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays told the FOX 8 I-Team that the victim was attacked inside her home by her front door. At the time of the attack, the victim was able to push her Life Alert button that she was wearing around her neck. When the suspect heard the alarm, he took off.

You can read their entire story [here].

