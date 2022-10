Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended For Entire 2022-23 Season Over Violation Of Team Polices [UPDATED]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

UPDATE 8:37 PM CST: The Celtics have announced Udoka is suspended for the duration of the 2022-23 season, according to multiple reports. The team will determine whether he remains the Celtics coach upon the completion of the suspension at a later date.

In a statement, Udoka wrote, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston Celtics for having an intimate relationship with a female staffer, violating team rules.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka is likely to be given a suspension from the team and the length of the suspension could be announced as soon as Thursday (September 22). Although the length of the suspension has yet to be decided internally, there is a possible scenario that Udoka could be suspended from the team for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Udoka was hired last season as the Celtics’ head coach after the previous coach, Brad Stevens, stepped down to join the front office. In his first year, the Celtics were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. After a slow start to his tenure, the Celtics finished a 35-game stretch with a record of 28-7, then swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

He made history in the playoffs by becoming the fifth head coach since 1997 to take his team to the Finals in his first year and the first rookie head coach to win two Game 7s in a single postseason run.

Udoka has been in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long and have a 10-year-old son together.

