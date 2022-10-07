HomeLocal

Cleveland: Man Breaks In Dollar Store, Steals Candy

Police in Cleveland are searching for a man that they claim broke into a dollar store to steal candy and other items.

The robbery occurred just after 4 am at Family Dollar on Fulton Road in Cleveland. The man allegedly arrived on a bike, broke in, stuffed things into a sack, and left.

Listen, I’m not here to tell anyone how to steal, as I’m sure it goes against some kind of rules or guidelines we have here at Radio-One. But risking your freedom to steal… candy?! That just doesn’t sound like a good idea.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8. You can read their original report [here].

Police are asking for any information about this crime to be reported to Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.

