Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Balenciaga is ending its partnership with Kanye West, weeks after the enigmatic rapper and mogul starred in their fashion show amid his anti-Semitic remarks, promotion of a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and comments regarding the death of George Floyd.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the fashion house’s parent company Kering announced it would no longer be working with West.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering said in a statement.

Ye’s involvement in Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show has also been removed from their website. Held in a mud pit during Paris Fashion Week, Ye was the first model to walk, showcasing futuristic gear and a Balenciaga mouthguard. Previously, Ye worked with Balenciaga for the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line in partnership with Gap. Gap severed its ties with Ye in September, ending a partnership the longtime clothing retailer believed could last ten years and generate around $1 billion in annual sales.

“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned,” Gap brand president Mark Breitbard wrote in a statement. “And we are deciding to wind down the partnership.”

Ye is catching heat from all sides for his recent comments. On Tuesday (October 18), the family of George Floyd announced a $250M lawsuit against him for his remarks on Drink Champs, suggesting Floyd didn’t die at the hands of a police officer but rather fentanyl. The claim, one drugged up by conservative Candace Owens in her new documentary, has been debunked in court and by two medical examiners.

The mogul’s other major partnership with Adidas is currently “under review.”

