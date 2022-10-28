Former CMSD Employee Going to Prison for Capitol Attack on January 6

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Trump presidency was a wild time for Americans, rife with uncertainty for some and extreme boldness for others. One that also culminated in the infamous attack on the U.S. Capitol. on January 6, 2021.

Christine Priolo, a 50-year-old woman from Willoughby, plead guilty in July for her part in the attack. With photo evidence of her inside the building on that day, there was little room for anything but a guilty plea.

Priolo was sentenced to fifteen months in prison. She’ll also be required to pay a $2000 fine, and once her sentence is over she’ll be required to undergo one year of supervised release.

Before the judge read the sentence, Priolo begged for leniency from the court. She wrote in a statement: “Words will not make up for my actions….my behavior was unacceptable, illegal and shameful. I am truly sorry for all those who were hurt that day, especially those who died. I hope someday they can forgive me.”

If the judge didn’t say ‘too little, too late’ then that was certainly a missed opportunity.

Information from a FOX 8 report was included in this post. To read their entire post, [click here].

