LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?!

Tonight (October 31) is prime time for trick-or-treating across the country, and Northeast Ohio is no different.

Thousands of kids across the area will set out in search of their favorite treats in just a few hours. Keep reading to see what time trick-or-treating starts in your neighborhood!

This list was originally published by FOX 8.

RELATED: Cleveland: East Tech Senior Arrested, Brings AR-15 Rifle in School

RELATED: Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year?

Here are a few of the times, and click the link to FOX 8 at the end of the post if you don’t see your city listed here. All times listed are for tonight (October 31) only.

Bedford

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Euclid

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Garfield Heights

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parma

6 to 8 p.m.

Shaker Heights

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Warrensville Heights

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To see the full list, please [click here].

Here Are Tonight’s Trick-or-Treat Times For Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com