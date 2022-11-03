Northeast Ohio: Gun Buyback! Turn in a Gun, Get a Gift Card

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In hopes of getting guns off the street, on December 3 in Summit County, residents will have the opportunity to turn in a gun and get a gift card in return.

The event takes place in East Akron from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 539 South Arlington Street.

The gun must be unloaded before arriving and there is a maximum of three guns per person.

Via FOX 8:

It comes after Summit County Council adopted legislation creating the voluntary Summit County Gun Buyback and Safety Training Program at the end of August. The program provides up to $55,000 worth of gift cards, gun locks and educational materials. The program also authorizes the Summit County sheriff to operate the program.

Working guns are good for $150 gift cards, while non-working guns will get you a gift card worth $25.

