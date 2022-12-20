LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

An Ohio woman went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her, her a four-door, black 2010 Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies.

An AMBER ALERT was made. But sadly only one of the babies has been found at Dayton International Airport. Police are still working to locate the other baby.

A person of interest has been named. Nalah Jackson, 24, is 5’7″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

See video below

1 Child Found, 1 Still Missing In Ohio Amber Alert was originally published on wzakcleveland.com