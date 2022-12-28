Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants.

A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio.

Mashed, who did a round-up of “The Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Restaurant In Every State”, has decided that a local establishment is Ohio’s best.

To little surprise of those who frequent it, Tremont’s own Lucky’s Cafe takes the crown as this state’s best dining experience. The site list’s this cafe’s locally sourced ingredients (most of the produce grows in a garden out back of the restaurant), their homemade approach to every meal, and incredible brunch as the reasons why.

Have you ever been to Lucky’s Cafe? If it’s not the best dine-in spot in Ohio, what is?

