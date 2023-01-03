Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you are teaching a teenage driver, or if you struggle driving without clutching onto your phone, keep reading.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has officially signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law.

In a move designed to put a stop to distracted driving, the new bill allows police officers to pull drivers over for “using, holding, or physically supporting” their smartphone while their driving.

Over the last 5 years, according to reports, more than 74,000 car accidents in Ohio have come at the hand of a distracted driver.

Via FOX 8…

Drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, using speakerphone without holding the phone or holding a phone to their ears for calls, but not using text or typing.

Troopers said drivers ages 15 to 24 make up almost 40% of those crashes.

Before the bill was signed into law, police could only cite drivers for distracted driving after pulling them over for another offense.

To finish this story by FOX 8, [click here].

This is obviously something that will take a lot of us a little while to get used to! Make sure you pass this post on to a driver that you know is distracted with their phone more often than they should be!

