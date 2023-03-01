The Cleveland Browns lease with First Energy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, and there are several reports stating that the team has already begun looking for a new place to build a brand-new stadium.
Oh yeah, and there’ve been suggestions that the Browns want to build a new building with a roof.
Is a domed football stadium something the Browns should consider?
According to the NEOtrans Blog, the Browns ownership is pursuing a “new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development in downtown Cleveland.”
That post also insists that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has emphasized “community input” before settling on a final decision.
So, what do you think? Should the Browns be looking to relocate? And if they do, is a domed stadium really the best option?
Should the Browns Build a New Stadium With a Dome? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
-
‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
-
Real Meteor Lands Near Dayton, Ohio [Video]
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!