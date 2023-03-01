Should the Browns Build a New Stadium With a Dome?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns lease with First Energy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, and there are several reports stating that the team has already begun looking for a new place to build a brand-new stadium.

Oh yeah, and there’ve been suggestions that the Browns want to build a new building with a roof.

Is a domed football stadium something the Browns should consider?

According to the NEOtrans Blog, the Browns ownership is pursuing a “new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development in downtown Cleveland.”

That post also insists that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has emphasized “community input” before settling on a final decision.

So, what do you think? Should the Browns be looking to relocate? And if they do, is a domed stadium really the best option?

