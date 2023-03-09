Two students at a school in Willoughby were found in possession of loaded and unloaded firearm magazines. The building was put on lockdown and the accused students were taken to the police station for further investigation.
This morning (Thursday, March 9) at Northern Career Institute in Willoughby, Ohio, staff discovered two students to be in possession of apparent live ammunition and gun magazines. Authorities were notified and shut the school down for an investigation. No other weapons were found.
FOX 8 reports that the students will be charged with inducing panic and other criminal charges.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Both students were found inside a classroom and taken into custody, the release said.
Several loaded and unloaded magazines were found and the school was immediately placed on lockdown, according to the release.
Additional police arrived to do a search at the school. No firearms were found during the search, the release said.
To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Norm Roberts Named Kansas’ Acting Head Basketball Coach Amid Bill Self ‘Illness’
- Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
- 11 East Cleveland Police Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges
- Loaded Firearm Magazines Found at Willoughby School, Placed on Lockdown
- Janelle Monáe Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine
- Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram
- SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress
- Tamron Hall And Other Black Journalists Don’t Owe Celebrities Access Without Accountability
- Did Shawn Kemp Stand His Ground? Alleged Drive-By Shooting Spotlights Washington’s Self-Defense Laws
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH]
Loaded Firearm Magazines Found at Willoughby School, Placed on Lockdown was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Chris Rock Standup [WATCH]
-
Real Meteor Lands Near Dayton, Ohio [Video]
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
Mom busted for putting booze in her baby's bottle
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice