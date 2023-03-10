It’s being reported that police are investigating the discovery of three dead bodies found Friday morning in two separate Akron areas.
All three men have been described as being “bound and gagged”.
Two of the men were found near Cordova Avenue in Akron. A third body was later discovered approximately one mile away. There has been no confirmation yet that the third body is connected to the first two.
Information from FOX 8 was used to create this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’ Near Akron was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
