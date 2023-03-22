2 Teens Charged For University Heights Murder

FOX 8 is reporting that 2 teenagers have been charged with the 2021 murder of Antonio Johnson in University Heights. He was 19 years old.
Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his car in November 2021. Someone called the police near Scholl Road because they heard gunshots and a car crash. When they arrived they found the body.
Eyewitnesses claimed to see two people running away from the scene. Officers believe they’ve captured the offenders, and suspect that a third person of interest is still at large.
From FOX 8:
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and University Heights officers have identified two suspects, who were both 17 years old at the time of the shooting.
They were recently charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
The suspects are being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
