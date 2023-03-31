2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2 women who live near Dayton, OH have been reported missing after recently taking a vacation in New Mexico.

A Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that the police department is looking for Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52. Both women reside in Brookville.

Both women are said to stand around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. According to the FOX 8 report, neither of the families has been able to reach Bodine or Shoe since their vacation.

Brookville Police Department said in a release that neither of their families have been able to contact the women since before noon on Tuesday, March 28. The department began an investigation and has been working with the FBI, the Truth or Consequences Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s believed that both women were heading to the airport before they went missing. If you have any information about their disappearance you’re encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 1 (575) 894-7111.

