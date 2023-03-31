2 women who live near Dayton, OH have been reported missing after recently taking a vacation in New Mexico.
A Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that the police department is looking for Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52. Both women reside in Brookville.
Both women are said to stand around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. According to the FOX 8 report, neither of the families has been able to reach Bodine or Shoe since their vacation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Brookville Police Department said in a release that neither of their families have been able to contact the women since before noon on Tuesday, March 28. The department began an investigation and has been working with the FBI, the Truth or Consequences Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
It’s believed that both women were heading to the airport before they went missing. If you have any information about their disappearance you’re encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 1 (575) 894-7111.
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- 2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico
- Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction
- Who Is Jonathan Majors’ Attorney? Previous Hollywood Client Was Found Liable For Rape
- Mississippi Republicans Push To Make Jackson A ‘Police State’ Near Their Goal
- AV Rockwell Peels Back The Layers Of Inner City Culture With Her Film, ‘A Thousand And One’
- ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Civil Right Leaders React To Trump’s Criminal Indictment
- Larenz Tate And Method Man Are Still Fine AF After 30 Years In The Industry
- Megan Thee Stallion Throws The 1st Pitch At Houston Astros Opening Day Game
- Lola Brooke Cites Teyana Taylor As Her Fashion Influence In Mefeater Magazine
- Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
Gary’s Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Struggle to Return to Air [LISTEN]