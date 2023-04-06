CLE

Shots Fired Near Solon Elementary School

Published on April 6, 2023

This morning police fired shots at a suspect near Roxboro Elementary School in Solon. He managed to escape and no injuries were reported.

According to FOX 8, police were pursuing the suspect who was fleeing in a minivan. The vehicle is believed to be stolen, and the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. In the pursuit, the van struck another vehicle, leaving the two victims inside with minor injuries.

The stolen van is believed to have been involved in a recent armed robbery.

From FOX 8:

The minivan fled south on SOM Center Road, then west on Arthur Road, then north on Solon Boulevard, where the suspect rear-ended another vehicle near the elementary school, and came to a stop, according to police. The suspect got out of the car with a loaded handgun, police said.

“Shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot southeast-bound through some backyards,” reads the release. “After a short foot chase, the suspect surrendered.”

To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

If you have any information about the stolen vehicle or the alleged thief who was driving it, you’re encouraged to contact the Solon police department.

