For fantasy and history buffs out there, now is your chance to finally embark on something you’ve been longing for perhaps your entire life… a real-life treasure hunt!

Imagine it. Just you and your dusty old, half-crumpled map, your best friends, and maybe even your dog… OK, this isn’t that kind of treasure hunt. But for those who play along maybe it’ll feel even better than what you’ve seen in the movies!

Ohio’s Hocking Hills State Park is offering folks the opportunity to embark on a ‘hunt’ to secure a prize of $10,000 worth of cash, real gold, and jewels. The only thing competitors have to do is be better at solving puzzles and riddles than everyone else who enters the competition!

Is that you? Keep reading to see how to participate.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

So to play, basically, you simply follow the clues laid out on the Hocking Hills Instagram account.

You do not have to register, and while you can have your friends and family help you, only one person over the age of 18 can claim the prize.

From FOX 8:

It’s free to take part in the hunt and while you don’t have to register for it, organizers say those who do will receive important clues and updates on the hunt. They will also be entered for a chance to win a two-night luxury stay. Register for the hunt here.

Happy hunting!

To follow Hocking Hills on Instagram, [click here].

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

Real Ohio ‘Treasure Hunt’ Offers $10K Prize… Here’s How to Play was originally published on wzakcleveland.com