Prosecutors claim that two men are responsible for recently committing a wide range of armed robberies in Cleveland and Euclid. They’ve both been indicted and will be scheduled to appear in court in the near future.
According to FOX 8, the two men committed six robberies over the span of just 12 days.
Xhyair Bennett, 20, and Errol Bankston, 18, have been charged with the crimes.
The robberies reportedly occurred between March 22 and April 3 and included local dollar stores and pharmacies.
From FOX 8:
It’s not clear how law enforcement caught up with the suspects and put the series of robberies to an end. It’s also not clear how much money the two stole.
To see the full report and list of robberies from FOX 8, [click here].
RELATED: Cleveland Teen Likely Charged As Adult After Shooting Cop
RELATED: 61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
Cleveland & Euclid: 2 Men Charged With 6 Robberies in 12 Days was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Alleged Fake Cop Pulls Over Real Cop in Michigan
-
Steelyard Walmart Shooting Leaves 2 Injured
-
Ohio: Former Mayor Going to Prison for Steak Over 700K
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Ben Crump and Martin Collins (Dadeville Victim’s Father) Talk Gun Violence and Injustice
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps