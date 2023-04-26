Lost 3-Year-Old Rescued From New York Train Tracks on Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A lost 3-year-old toddler was spotted on train tracks in New York, and the crew members who rescued him are now being hailed as heroes.

Earlier this month a 3-year-old little boy found himself stuck on a set of train tracks. Video from the train captures the moment the crew spotted the child and hopped on the radio to let dispatch know that there was someone stuck on the tracks. Moments later you see the train operator sprint up the tracks to recover the boy.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From the moment they spot the boy on the tracks you can hear the tension in their voices.

From FOX 8:

The crew aboard Train 737, which was heading northbound at the time, spotted the toddler on a track for an electrified third rail. The engineer brought the train to a stop and an assistant conductor quickly jumped out, grabbed the child and brought him aboard.

Meanwhile, investigators had been looking for the child, who had gone missing.

The child was taken back to Tarrytown Station, where railroad workers and police officers reunited the boy with his mother.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Thank goodness the child is safe, and major salute to the brave and alert railway workers who rescued that little boy!

