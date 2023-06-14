Grand jurors in New York City have indicted Daniel Penny on a second-degree murder charge in the subway death of Jordan Neely.
Penny, a 24-year-old veteran of the Marines, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge.
The tragic incident occurred on May 1. Neely, who was homeless, was riding the F train in Manhattan when a witness says he began engaging in “aggressive speech” towards Penny. It’s reported that Neely was loudly complaining to fellow passengers about a variety of issues.
Not long after that Penny engaged Neely in a choke hold that was captured in a viral video, from which Neely never was able to recover.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The death has sparked debate about mental health and public safety. Many have also noted the perception of Penny, a white man, taking the life of Neely, who was Black.
From NBC News:
The city’s medical examiner said Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)” and declared his manner of death a homicide — a routine term used by coroners and medical examiners to mean death caused by another person, but not a finding of criminal culpability.
To read the entire NBC News report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Fired Black Teacher Sues NC School Alleging White Parents’ CRT Complaints Got Him Terminated
- Former East Cleveland Police Chief Slapped With More Charges
- Ohio Road Rage Suspect Attempts to Break Into Victim’s House [Video]
Daniel Penny Indicted By Grand Jury For Subway Death of Jordan Neely was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit
-
Common Plastic Surgery Complications and Errors with Dr. Nicholas Jones [AUDIO]
-
Will Jacky Oh’s Funeral Be Live Streamed? How You May Be Able To Watch Online
-
At Ajike Owens’ Funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton Rips DeSantis’ Silence On Shooting Death Of Mother Of 4
-
Starbucks Manager Fired After Cops Called On Black Men Wins Nearly $26 Million ‘Because She Was White’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley