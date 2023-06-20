Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z megafans now have the chance to connect with the superstar couple in a brand new way. Although, they may want to keep some Clorox wipes nearby.

According to TMZ, Eric from “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” has a bunch of items for auction that were from the home the power couple rented in Los Angeles. The Carters signed a one-year lease for the Holmby Hills mansion in 2015.

Eric works for a company that purchases abandoned belongings that demolition companies are looking to get rid of. The new owner of the mansion is planning a complete renovation, thus Eric was able to collect a few things from this huge house before they hit the open market.

For those that don’t know, a bidet is used to clean yourself up after going to the bathroom. It essentially serves the same role as toilet paper, although it uses water instead of paper.

Outside of the bidet that Jay and Bey may or may not have actually used, Eric is also auctioning off a metal door frame, sconces, and exterior lights.

The current asking price for the fancy toilet tissue – I mean, the bidet – is just over $2,400.

There are also some beautiful French doors, which could actually be spotted inside the home before the whole place was redone.

