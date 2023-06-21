LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A Cleveland mother is facing a murder charge after authorities claim her child died when she left the 16-month-old baby home while she went on a vacation.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kristel Candelario is accused of going to Puerto and Detroit from June 8 to June 16. The child was left at her home unattended. Police say when Candelario returned home after 8 days away she found her baby unresponsive.

From FOX 8:

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the child was extremely dehydrated.

Prosecutors sought a high bond for Candelario, and it was set at $1 million during her arraignment Tuesday, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. Candelario is due back in court for a pre-trial on Wednesday, June 28.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation was originally published on wzakcleveland.com