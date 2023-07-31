A 13-year-old teenage boy was shot in Cleveland on Sunday. Police confirmed that he died later that night as a result of the gunshot.
The shooting occurred in an apartment near East 98th Street.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Police said an initial investigation revealed another child shot the victim, whose name has not yet been released. It is not clear if the two knew one another or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery
- Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified
- Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week
Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Tia Mowry Is Living Her Truth
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]
-
13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley
-
@MUSICFoUrEars - ANGELICA N KENT