A pair of teenagers have reportedly been charged for their roles in the Downtown Cleveland shooting that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, not long after the annual tree lighting ceremony at Public Square, chaos ensued as shots were fired into a crowd of teenagers. FOX 8 reports that a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are still recovering from those gunshots.
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with a host of crimes, including carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, along with Deemer, applauded the swift police response. McCormack said he supports a call from his colleague Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin city patrols. However, he cautioned there was already a strong police presence in the area on Saturday.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
The Latest:
- Ben Carson Is ‘Frontrunner’ To Be Donald Trump’s VP Running Mate, Viral Rumor Claims
- Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland
- Why Is Donald Trump STILL Out Here Talking About Repealing Obamacare?
- Browns Owners Sued For Attempted Bribery
- Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3
- Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN]
- Coping with Holiday Blues and Seasonal Depression with Dr. Alduan Tartt [LISTEN]
- Ludacris Stars in New Disney Christmas Classic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ [WATCH]
- Browns News: Super Bowl Quarterback In Town For A Workout
- Thanksgiving Prep Tips with New Soul Kitchen’s Chef Jernard [LISTEN]
Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Welfare Scandal: Brett Favre’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe Dismissed
-
Cleveland: Police Capture Bull Roaming Alone On Superior Avenue
-
5 Children Shot, 1 Killed, In Ohio Drive-By Shooting
-
Sherri Shepherd Nailed Beyoncé’s RWT Looks For Her Talk Show’s Halloween Episode
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery
-
Ashley Jessup, Ohio Mom, Accused Of Raping 10-Month-Old Son