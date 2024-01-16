Elyria Family Claims Police Raided Wrong House, Injured Sick Toddler

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A family in Elyria, Ohio claims that local police raided the wrong house, and as a result, caused injury to their already sick toddler.

Elyria police released a statement denying the claim that the wrong house was breached.

The search happened Wednesday afternoon on Parmely Avenue.

Courtney Price, 25, was home with her 1-year-old son. The house belongs to her aunt and uncle who were not at home. In a matter of seconds, police approached the house, used flash bangs to distract the occupants, and kicked in the door to gain entry. Price says that her toddler stayed inside for more than 30 minutes as police cuffed her and took her outside.

Price said police also threw a flash-bang through the window her son was sitting below. Elyria police deny this.

Waylon was born prematurely. His mother said he has the lung disease pulmonary hypertension. She said he also has an atrial septal defect, which means he has a hole in his heart.

Price’s child has been taken out of the ICU, but remains at the hospital. She’s not sure at this time when he’ll be able to come home.

The suspect police were looking for hasn’t been named yet because he’s a minor. According to police, they’re looking for him because of his alleged roll in a suspected burglary.

