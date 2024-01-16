Listen Live
News

Elyria Family Claims Police Raided Wrong House, Injured Sick Toddler

Published on January 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
police car lights at night city street

Source: z1b / Getty

A family in Elyria, Ohio claims that local police raided the wrong house, and as a result, caused injury to their already sick toddler.

Elyria police released a statement denying the claim that the wrong house was breached.

WWNYTV initially reported this story.

The search happened Wednesday afternoon on Parmely Avenue.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Courtney Price, 25, was home with her 1-year-old son. The house belongs to her aunt and uncle who were not at home. In a matter of seconds, police approached the house, used flash bangs to distract the occupants, and kicked in the door to gain entry. Price says that her toddler stayed inside for more than 30 minutes as police cuffed her and took her outside.

From WWNYTV:

Price said police also threw a flash-bang through the window her son was sitting below. Elyria police deny this.

Related Stories

Waylon was born prematurely. His mother said he has the lung disease pulmonary hypertension. She said he also has an atrial septal defect, which means he has a hole in his heart.

To read the entire WWNYTV report, CLICK HERE.

Price’s child has been taken out of the ICU, but remains at the hospital. She’s not sure at this time when he’ll be able to come home.

The suspect police were looking for hasn’t been named yet because he’s a minor. According to police, they’re looking for him because of his alleged roll in a suspected burglary.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

RELATED TAGS

Elyria

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close