Cleveland: How Long Will The Snowstorm Last?

Cleveland and Northeast Ohio have been blanketed beneath a winter snowstorm since late last night. Today folks are wondering exactly how long they can expect snowfall in their neighborhoods.
It’s important to keep in mind that heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions are dangerous, especially for young children and the elderly.
FOX 8 is reporting that snow will continue to fall for most of their viewing audience all day Friday. The temperature will remain in the low 20s and winds will continue to be light.
A Winter Storm Warning has been assigned to Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake counties until 10 p.m. Saturday, where up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible. Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties are under warning until 4 a.m. Saturday, where another 3 to 6 inches are expected.
From FOX 8:
Here are the bullet point details for the Friday snowfall:
- Snow continues ALL DAY slowly accumulating
- Most areas 3-6″ additional today. Less than 4″ south of Akron/Canton
- Snow intensity will be moderate/heavier around midday/stronger band
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Here are a few things to keep in mind during heavy snow in Cleveland:
- Stay off the roads if at all possible.
- If you have to go out be sure to dress appropriately in case you have to be outside for longer than expected.
- When shoveling, take frequent breaks to avoid overexertion and a possible heart attack.
Stay safe out there! One piece of good news is that temps for Cleveland will reach the mid-40s by Wednesday. So… there’s that!
