Cavs Rookie Emoni Bates Suspended 2 Games Without Pay

Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates has been suspended for two games without pay for his actions following last weekend’s NBA G League Cleveland Charge game.

Bates, a forward selected by the Cavs in the second round of last year’s draft, was disciplined for going into the stands after the Charge lost 126-105 to the Birmingham Squadron. Bates was suspended along with teammate Gabe Osabuohien, who also entered the stands.

At this point, no further details about the incident have been provided.

Bates, 19, has played in 10 games so far for the Cavs, where he’s averaged just under 2 minutes per game.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Bates spent one season at Memphis before transferring to Eastern Michigan in his hometown of Ypsilanti. He was suspended last season following an arrest on felony gun charges that were later dismissed.

