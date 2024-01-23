NBA Suspends Cavs Tristan Thompson For 25 Games

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay by the NBA for 25 games. The suspension is reportedly a result of Thompson failing a drug test.

Thompson’s first game of his suspension will happen tomorrow night as the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thompson has reportedly tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, something used by bodybuilders to increase muscle enhancement.

Neither Thompson nor the Cavs have released a statement.

From ESPN:

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian player with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city’s first major pro sports title since 1964.

The Cavaliers are currently on an eight-game win streak. Thompson has been playing around 12 minutes a game while averaging just under four points and four rebounds per contest.

