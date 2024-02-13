Listen Live
Ohio Man Charged, Accused Of Casting Porn To Restaurant TV

Published on February 13, 2024

Ohio Man Charged, Accused Of Casting Porn To Restaurant TV

A man in Ohio has been charged after police say he’s responsible for casting pornography from his phone onto a restaurant television.

The yet-to-be-identified man is 30 and lives in Canton. According to a report from FOX 8 he’s been charged with “disseminating matter harmful to juveniles under the age of 13”. He was taken to jail on Monday.

Police were informed of the incident on Sunday, February 4, when a small group of families visited a local restaurant on Massillon Road in the Green. While dining they noticed porn playing on one of the TVs and contacted the authorities. Investigators were able to identify the man just days later and arrested him.

There’s no word yet as to a possible punishment.

