Ohio Man Charged, Accused Of Casting Porn To Restaurant TV
A man in Ohio has been charged after police say he’s responsible for casting pornography from his phone onto a restaurant television.
The yet-to-be-identified man is 30 and lives in Canton. According to a report from FOX 8 he’s been charged with “disseminating matter harmful to juveniles under the age of 13”. He was taken to jail on Monday.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Police were informed of the incident on Sunday, February 4, when a small group of families visited a local restaurant on Massillon Road in the Green. While dining they noticed porn playing on one of the TVs and contacted the authorities. Investigators were able to identify the man just days later and arrested him.
There’s no word yet as to a possible punishment.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:
-
Mediocre White Man Charlie Kirk Suggests He Loves Segregation, Dislikes MLK In Jason Whitlock Interview
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
‘Nobody F**ks With Her!’ D.L. Hughley Responds To Mo’Nique Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Remarks
-
7 Celebrity Aquarius We’re Obsessed With
-
Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration
-
Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The NFL players with the highest earnings per game in 2023