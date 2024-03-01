Listen Live
CLE

Brush High School Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Gun At School

Published on March 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets

Source: ChiccoDodiFC / Getty

It’s being reported that a local juvenile has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto school grounds.

The incident happened Friday morning at Brush High School.

FOX 8 reports that an anonymous tip to the school’s tipline led to the police being called to investigate. Students were required to ‘shelter in place’ while the authorities investigated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

[Superintendent of South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools] Reid issued a statement that included the following:

“Lockdown situations can be frightening for students. A follow-up will be conducted with staff and students.  Please discuss this situation with your children and let us know if follow-up is needed at school.” 

To read the entire FOX 8 report [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
15 photos

RELATED TAGS

Brush High School

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close