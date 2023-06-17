LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fantasia and special guest Joe came to Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion last night and the show was epic!

WZAK’s own Sam Sylk and DJ One Plus Two kicked off Father’s Day weekend by hosting and DJ’ing one of the most anticipated concerts of the summer!

It was a little cloudy downtown but nothing but heat came off that Jacobs Pavilion stage. Joe kicked off the show by reminding everybody that he has HITS on HITS! Then Fantasia came out and put on an absolutely breathtaking performance!

The vibes were perfect and the energy was amazing. If you showed up last night, thank you! If you missed the show kep scrolling to see everything you missed at the Fantasia concert with special guest Joe in Cleveland!

Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com