15 Spectacular Facts Everyone Should Know About Cleveland

Cleveland.

The mecca of the Midwest. The mistake on the lake.

Of course, the tone of those monikers is based on who you ask.

If you’ve ever lived here then you know how deep the natives’ love for this city runs. Clevelanders are full of pride. The blue-collar nature of The Land is everpresent, regardless if you’re uptown, downtown, or in the suburbs.

But if you’re an outsider looking in, well, then you may be unaware of just how special the city of Cleveland truly is.

Cleveland, Ohio was founded in 1796 by Moses Cleaveland. Notice the slight spelling difference in the name. However, its name as we know it wasn’t incorporated until 1836, at which time it was officially recognized as a city in the newly forming United States.

By 1940 Cleveland was the 6th largest city in the nation. Contributions from different inventors over the years have greatly benefited both the nation and the world. Things like the modern-day golf ball, the modern-day traffic light, gas masks, and even Life Savers candy and Superman have all come from the brilliant minds of former Cleveland residents.

With all that said – what should people today know about Cleveland? Keep scrolling to find out!

Before we dive into the meat of this list, I must say, that while the weather may not be the first thing people think of when they consider a trip to Cleveland, perhaps it should be. Our summers may not be as sunny as Miami’s, but at least the heat is bearable… for the most part. And winters may seem like they last forever, but they don’t… because this isn’t Alaska!

Also, weather-wise, we don’t have to deal with extreme natural disasters to the degree of other parts of the country. We don’t get the horrible tornados of the Plain States. We don’t have the earthquakes and wildfires of the west, nor the hurricanes and tropical storms of the south.

Keep scrolling to see 15 facts about Cleveland everyone should know!