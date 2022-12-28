LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

New Year’s resolutions are basically an American pastime. Keep reading to see the ten most commonly broken resolutions!

Happy New Year!

Wait, we’re not quite there yet. Almost!

Every December most of us contemplate and strategize ways to better ourselves for the new calendar year. Some of us write these things down and put them in a place we look at every day. Like your office desk or refrigerator. Most of us, however, simply tell ourselves what we want to do differently… and hope for the best.

These new goals could be broad and general, like, ‘save more money’ or ‘exercise more’. Sometimes though they’re very specific, like reaching a target weight or securing a certain type of job.

No matter what you pick about yourself to improve, one thing is for sure, it’s going to take discipline and sacrifice to really make that ultimate difference.

According to News Wise, the most common reason for people breaking their resolutions boils down to one of three things: ‘There are many reasons why people may not keep New Year’s resolutions, but instances of New Year’s resolution burnout can be narrowed down to three psychology-related issues: difficulty breaking old habits, focusing on specific outcomes, and problems with purpose.’ You can read the entire News Wise report by [clicking here].

So which side do you fall on? Are you one to shoot for the stars when it comes to making resolutions for the new year? Or do you skip the practice altogether?

TIME put together a list of commonly broken New Year’s resolutions. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Here Are the 10 Most Commonly Broken New Year’s Resolutions was originally published on wzakcleveland.com