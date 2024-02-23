News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers 2024
NFL Free Agency is quickly approaching!
There are several notable NFL free agent wide receivers set to be available.
The wide receiver market is expected to feature a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents, creating significant interest and potential impact across teams in the upcoming free agency period.
These players could fill major gaps for some teams and put them in contention to make a run in the playoffs.
Below is an updated list on Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers in 2024.
Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers 2024
1. Tee Higgins – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free Agent
2. Michael Pittman Jr – Indianapolis Colts | Status: Free Agent
3. Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Status: Free Agent
4. Marquise Brown – Arizona Cardinals | Status: Free Agent
5. Calvin Ridley – Jacksonville Jaguars | Status: Free Agent
6. Darnell Mooney – Chicago Bears | Status: Free Agent
7. Gabriel Davis – Buffalo Bills | Status: Free Agent
8. Odell Beckham Jr. – Baltimore Ravens | Status: Free Agent
9. Tyler Boyd – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free Agent
10. Curtis Samuel – Washington Commanders | Status: Free Agent
11. Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints | Status: Free Agent
12. Josh Reynolds – Detroit Lions | Status: Free Agent
13. Noah Brown – Houston Texans | Status: Free Agent
14. Kendrick Bourne – New England Patriots | Status: Free Agent
