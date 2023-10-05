LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Arizona has the third highest spend per capita on sports betting

New York has the second highest spend per capita in America

New Jersey has spent the most per capita out of all states so far on sports betting in 2023

Sports Betting in 2023: States that are wagering the most

Currently between January and July this year America has wagered over $59 billion. This is a 176% increase from the entire of 2020 and a 4% increase from 2021. Last year Americans wagered $85 billion, so projections would suggest that in 2023 the total amount wagered may surpass over $100 billion.

Research by NoDepositRewards analyzed the state-wide reported figures up to July 2023 and calculated how much has been wagered per capita (only including the population that is over 18) in every state.

Nevada has a handle of $1,766.44 per capita, however we decided to not include this state in the rankings due to not being able to differentiate how much of this handle is from gambling tourism within Las Vegas.

Take a look below at Sports Betting in 2023: States that are wagering the most.