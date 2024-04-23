Listen Live
The Athletic Announces Award Results From Anonymous NBA Player Poll

Published on April 23, 2024

San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Every year the NBA has their official awards ceremony, crowing the leauges top achievers across the league. As the players anticipation awaits, The Athletic provided us with an appetizer  ‘players only’ league awards.

The official NBA awards voting process is conducted by key members of the sports media, including writers, broadcasters and media personalities. The Athletic took multiple players and officials from the league who remained anonymous, to give the publication their desired winner for said category.

The questions that The Athletic conducted in this anonymous survey included:

  • MVP
  • Greatest player of all-time
  • Most overrated player
  • Most underrated player
  • Best Defender
  • A player you’d least like to fight
  • Current coach you most want to play for
  • Current coach you least want to play for
  • A player to build a franchise with from scratch
  • Favorite Non-NBA athlete

The Athletic launched its first NBA player poll in 2019, with 127 players answering questions about league matters. According to The Athletic, players participated so honestly in the survey because of the anonymity they were granted. After COVID-19 brought the anonymous awards to an abrupt halt, three years went by until the publication was able to hold another popular player poll,  which hit triple digits again last year (108 players).

Take a look at the winners from The Athletic 2024 Anonymous NBA Player Poll below!

The Athletic Announces Award Results From Anonymous NBA Player Poll

1. Nikola Jokic (MVP)

Nikola Jokic (MVP) Source:Getty

2. Michael Jordan (G.O.A.T)

Michael Jordan (G.O.A.T) Source:Getty

3. Rudy Gobert (Most overrated player)

Rudy Gobert (Most overrated player) Source:Getty

4. Jalen Williams (Most underrated player)

Jalen Williams (Most underrated player) Source:Getty

5. Derrick White (Most underrated player)

Derrick White (Most underrated player) Source:Getty

6. Victor Wembanyama (Best Defender)

Victor Wembanyama (Best Defender) Source:Getty

7. James Johnson (A player you’d least like to fight)

James Johnson (A player you'd least like to fight) Source:Getty

8. Erik Spoelstra (Current coach you most want to play for)

Erik Spoelstra (Current coach you most want to play for) Source:Getty

9. Tom Thibodeau (Current coach you least want to play for)

Tom Thibodeau (Current coach you least want to play for) Source:Getty

10. Victor Wembanyama (A player to build a franchise with from scratch)

Victor Wembanyama (A player to build a franchise with from scratch) Source:Getty

11. Lamar Jackson (Favorite Non-NBA Athlete)

Lamar Jackson (Favorite Non-NBA Athlete) Source:Getty
